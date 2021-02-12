Vaccine super station opens at Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Scripps Health, San Diego County and the Del Mar Fairgrounds have partnered to open a COVID-19 vaccination super station at the fairgrounds on Friday.

The Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station, located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., will provide drive-through and walk-through services on an appointment-only basis to anyone eligible to receive a shot under county guidelines.

Current plans call for the station to open initially from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Longer hours and more days of operation will be added as more vaccine doses become available. Appointment slots will be posted once they are available on the county’s vaccination website at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

Scripps will provide the clinical staff members who will administer the shots, the county will supply the vaccine doses, and the Del Mar Fairgrounds is making a portion of its facilities available to house the operation.