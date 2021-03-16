Vaccine appointments available through Operation Collaboration

Editor’s note: As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, all appointments were claimed except some in Pauma Valley.

SAN DIEGO — New vaccine appointments opened up Tuesday through Operation Collaboration, a multi-agency initiative to help get people in all areas of the county vaccinated.

Cal Fire announced the appointments for the vaccine in Campo, San Marcos and El Cajon on Wednesday. Vaccines will also be given out in Pauma Valley on Thursday.

Appointments were available at the following links:

San Diego County Fire Protection District personnel have played a key role in helping to vaccinate county residents. Cal Fire is helping to bring the vaccine to eligible recipients across the county through Operation Collaboration, a joint effort by San Diego County and two dozen fire and EMS services county-wide.

Cal Fire said they’ll continue to add sites on a weekly basis through Operation Collaboration.