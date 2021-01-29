Vaccination super station to open in San Marcos this weekend

SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego will open a COVID-19 vaccination super station in San Marcos this weekend.

The station will open Sunday on the California State University San Marcos campus. The site at the will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at the Sports Center and Clarke Field House.

People in Phase 1A and individuals 65 and older in Phase 1B can start making appointments to get vaccinated Saturday afternoon on the county’s website.

Staff from Palomar Health, UC San Diego Health and Tri-City Medical Center will offer between 250 and 1,000 doses a day based on vaccine availability.

The county opened super stations earlier this month in the East Village and in Chula Vista and plans to open a second North County location as well as one in East County next month.