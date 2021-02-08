Vaccination super station at UCSD opens Monday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County’s fifth vaccination super station will open Monday at UC San Diego.

The walk-up clinic located inside the RIMAC arena is slated to open around noon Monday. Once the clinic is fully operational, it will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The university said it chose the sports complex because it is easy to get to and has plenty of parking.

The vaccines will first be administered by invitation only. Only individuals in the UCSD Health system and who fit the criteria will be eligible. Qualified people will receive an invite to schedule an appointment through MyUCSDChart.

“The focus will be on UC San Diego Health patients and employees of the university campus who meet the state’s eligibility guidelines for vaccine which at this point is 65 years and up and being a health care worker,” said Brendan Kremer, chief administrative officer at UCSD Health.

As of Sunday, close to 400,000 people in the county have received the first dose and 70,000 people have received both doses.