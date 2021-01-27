Vaccination site at Petco Park reopens after 2-day closure

SAN DIEGO — The UC San Diego Health vaccination super station at Petco Park reopened Wednesday after it was closed for two days due to the recent winter storm.

San Diego County officials announced Monday that it was closing the center due to weather. On Tuesday, officials said it would need to remain closed in order to make repairs.

Appointments scheduled for Monday were rescheduled to Thursday, and those for Tuesday were rescheduled to Saturday, according to the county. Individuals were advised to check their MyChart account for information. Appointments are not transferable to the county’s other vaccination locations.

Healthcare workers, individuals in all tiers of Phase 1A and people age 65 and older who cannot get a vaccine from their doctor are eligible to receive a vaccine from the county-hosted sites.