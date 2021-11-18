Vaccinated more than 6 months ago? Where to get COVID boosters in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials are supporting those choosing to get COVID-19 vaccination boosters Thursday, following California Department of Public Health recommendations for those 18 and older.

People who completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago are eligible for a booster shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine more than two months ago are also eligible to get a booster shot.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible for a booster to make time soon to get their shot,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “As we begin to attend more gatherings for the holidays, the booster dose can help better prevent infection and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

No-cost boosters vaccines are widely available throughout the region, including at medical providers’ offices, pharmacies, health clinics, and county vaccination locations. Vaccination locations are available on the county website, and appointments can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov.

The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 379,251 infections and 4,301 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by 16 to 261 Wednesday, and the number of those patients in intensive care increased by five, according to state data.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.61 million — or 82.9% of residents 5 and older. More than 2.33 million, or 74.3%, are fully vaccinated. Close to 345,000 San Diegans 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

A total of 15,079 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.2%, according to the county.

