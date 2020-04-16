USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died of COVID-19 identified

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy on Thursday identified the sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of coronavirus.

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Ark., died April 13 at U.S. Navy Hospital Guam.

After Thacker tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, he was removed from the ship and isolated at Naval Base Guam. On April 9, Thacker was found unresponsive during a daily medical check. He was placed in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. He died on April 13.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, the aircraft carrier’s commanding officer. “Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus.”