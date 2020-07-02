USC reverts to online classes a month after announcing students would return

LOS ANGELES — A month after announcing a return to an in-person fall semester, the University of Southern California has reverted to mostly online classes.

Undergraduate students will primarily take courses online come August and on-campus housing and activities will be limited, an email from the provost’s office said.

“Public health guidelines continue to change, and Los Angeles County has yet to approve our plans for returning to full campus operations,” the email reads. “Los Angeles is experiencing an alarming spike in coronavirus cases, making it clear we need to dramatically reduce our on-campus density and all indoor activities for the fall semester.”

The university is now recommending all undergraduate students take their courses online, and reconsider living on campus for the semester.

Housing availability will be cut to less than half of normal capacity because the city “expects USC to hold a number of rooms vacant to provide quarantine space should a surge occur during the semester,” the email says. Students were encouraged to cancel their housing contracts by July 15 to get a full refund.