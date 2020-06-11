US surpasses 2M coronavirus cases as expert warns deaths will nearly double by September

(CNN) — The U.S. surpassed 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday night as new hotspots emerge and hospitalizations go up in some states.

More than 112,000 people have died from COVID-19 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The spike in numbers highlights how complicated it is to stop the spread of the virus despite early hotspots such as New York and New Jersey seeing improved numbers.

Since Memorial Day, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has gone up in at least a dozen states, according to data CNN aggregated from the COVID Tracking Project between May 25 to June 9. They are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. An additional 22 states are trending downward while nine others are holding steady.

Health experts issued a bleak prediction.

An additional 100,000 more people will die from coronavirus by September, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

“I think right now, most Americans are not ready to lock back down, and I completely understand that. Here’s the bottom line, though, which is that ⁠— I understand people are willing to live alongside this virus. It means that between 800 and 1,000 Americans are going to die every single day. We’re going to get another 100,000 deaths by September … we really do have to try to figure out how to bring the caseloads down from these scary levels, in some states,” Jha told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts between 118,000 and 143,000 coronavirus deaths in the US by June 27.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.