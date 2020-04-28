Unemployment benefits now open to gig workers, self-employed people

Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. signage are displayed on the windshield of a vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Photo: Allison Zaucha/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Workers in the gig economy and self-employed people left without income during the coronavirus pandemic will finally have a chance to apply for unemployment insurance through a new state program.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is the best way for independent workers to get help during the economic shutdown. Applications opened Tuesday, April 28, and recipients can get up to 39 weeks of benefits. That includes retroactive payments for previous weeks if workers can prove that they were already impacted by the pandemic.

The payments include $167 each week from the state, plus $600 each week from the federal CARES program for weeks between March 29 and July 25.

The PUA program is available to you if you are “unemployed, partially unemployed, unable to work or unavailable to work as a direct result” of COVID-19 AND you are a:

Business owner / Self-employed

Independent contractor

Gig economy worker (rideshare services, etc.)

Learn more and file a claim on the state’s website by clicking here.

You will have to provide information to confirm that you are eligible for the benefits.