UCSD Health, SDSU to begin vaccinating campus communities

San Diego (CNS) – UC San Diego Health will open a COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station on the UCSD campus next Monday, serving vaccination-eligible UCSD Health patients as well as the university’s faculty and staff, it was announced Tuesday.

The vaccination site will operate inside the UCSD’s Recreation, Intramural and Athletic Complex and will be the fifth such Vaccination Super Station in the county.

“The opening of a new vaccination site at RIMAC represents another opportunity to partner with the County of San Diego to end the pandemic,” UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said. “UC San Diego Health is a statewide leader in vaccine distribution. Our continuing partnership with the county and the opening of this new superstation are parts of our overall commitment to establish the San Diego region as an exemplar for vaccine distribution.”

San Diego State University also announced Tuesday that the university was approved by the state to administer the vaccine to its campus community. The university’s first 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived Tuesday at Student Health Services and SDSU already has requested more doses.

Vaccinations begin this week at the Calpulli Center at 5694 Hardy Ave.

Those aged 65 and older are being asked to check their official SDSU email account for information outlining the process for scheduling an appointment. More information is available online at sdsu.edu/covid19vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated when your time comes will help keep you, your family and your community healthy and safe,” university leaders said in a statement.

The RIMAC site will be operated by UCSD Health, which also collaborates with the county, San Diego Padres and San Diego to run a vaccination superstation adjacent to Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

The Petco site, which opened Jan. 11, operates seven days a week and inoculates roughly 5,000 persons each day. As of Feb. 1, more than 89,500 persons had received their first doses of vaccine at the Petco site.

“Widespread deployment of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is one of our most powerful tools for ending the current pandemic,” said UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent. “Adding a vaccination center on the UC San Diego campus allows us to expand outreach and vaccinate more people more quickly, while working within the current tier structure.”

Once fully operational, the RIMAC site is projected to provide up to 5,000 vaccinations daily, operating seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccinations will be administered by invitation only through the MyUCSDChart application and an online appointment scheduling process.

Unlike the drive-thru Petco vaccination superstation, inoculations will occur inside RIMAC.

Tuesday morning, San Diego County opened its fourth COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station at the Grossmont Center Mall in La Mesa, while a smaller point of distribution opened at the San Ysidro Southwestern College campus.

The Sharp HealthCare Grossmont Center Super Station will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting with the capacity to inoculate up to 2,000 people a day, with plans to expand to handle up to 5,000 vaccinations daily.

Sharp is providing 40 volunteers to staff 10 registration desks and 20 vaccination stations. The walk-thru clinic is located in the former Charlotte Russe clothing store. Reservations are required and can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

The Grossmont Center location joins the Petco Park UC San Diego Health Super Station downtown, Sharp HealthCare South Bay Super Station in Chula Vista and Cal State University San Marcos Super Station, as well as multiple smaller sites in locations around the county.

“Opening this fourth Vaccination Super Station increases our ability as a county to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers and those over 65,” said San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher. “We have quickly reached a milestone of having Super Stations in the south, central, north and now eastern portions of the county.”

Sharp is the first health care provider to operate two Super Stations.

The Grossmont Center walk-thru site will replace and expand the site Sharp HealthCare had been operating on Wakarusa Street. Appointments made for that site transfer to the super station at the mall.

“Moving to this new site at Grossmont Center allows us to broaden our reach to the community in partnership with the Grossmont Healthcare District and the County of San Diego,” said Scott Evans, CEO of Sharp Grossmont Hospital and chairman of Sharp’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

“At the previous district site, we administered nearly 17,000 COVID- 19 vaccination doses since Jan. 12 to our East County residents,” he said. “Through this partnership, as well as our partnerships with the city of Coronado and the city of Chula Vista, Sharp has so far administered nearly 40,000 vaccine doses at county community clinics. We look forward to vaccinating thousands more in the weeks and months ahead as part of our commitment to help vaccinate our region against COVID-19.”

The county is currently only vaccinating people who live or work in San Diego County and are health care workers and or 65 or older.

Doctors, pharmacies, community clinics and other health care providers are also providing vaccinations to San Diegans in the priority groups.

While vaccines have arrived in the region, supplies remain extremely limited. People are asked to please be patient — as supply increases, providers will be able to perform more vaccinations.

As of Monday, 1.9% of San Diego County residents aged 16 and up have been fully vaccinated.