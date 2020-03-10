UCSD to move spring quarter classes online

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego will place restrictions on gatherings on campus and hold classes online during its spring term in response to the coronavirus outbreak, university officials said Monday.

The university joins several others in California and across the country that are taking similar steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

All spring quarter lectures and discussion sections will be held remotely, with the exception of courses that are impossible to conduct virtually, university officials said. The final week of winter courses will continue as normal, though in-person attendance will no longer count toward students’ grades, officials said.

The university also delivered new guidelines for public gatherings Monday in an effort to protect on-campus students, faculty and staff from exposure to the virus. The guidelines recommended gatherings expecting 100 people or more be canceled or rescheduled. Campus tours for potential incoming students were also expected to be postponed.

University officials said that while all university-sponsored athletic events would proceed as scheduled, spectators would be restricted from attending.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed on campus as of Monday night, the university said.

The university’s announcement was delivered on the same evening health officials confirmed San Diego County’s first presumptive positive coronavirus patient was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.