UCSD students return to in-person classes Monday

LA JOLLA, Calif. – UC San Diego students are heading back to the classroom Monday after attending class mostly online for the past month.

The school announced learning would be virtual for two weeks of the spring semester, quickly extending it through the end of January due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. UCSD shifted classes online after reporting an “unprecedented” spike of COVID-19 in wastewater in mid-December, predicting the massive surge of COVID-19 cases.

“It’s just like a worse learning experience, and it’s also harder to pay attention when your lessons are online because you have everything at your finger tips,” student Quinn Cassady said.

Now wastewater levels and cases are decreasing, paving the way for around 40,000 students and staff to return to campus.

Despite the excitement, some students have concerns.

“I don’t want to give it to my family, you know?” Cassady said. “I spend a lot of time with my grandmother. She’s on the older side.”

In efforts to keep everyone safe, UCSD is requiring boosters for students and staff upon return. Medical and religious exemptions apply, but require frequent testing.

The school also requires students and staff to take PCR tests Monday, unless they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

“We can get tested as much as we want at vending machines here, and they have a good system,” student Peyton Cross said.

Even with the safety precautions in place, students told FOX 5 not everyone is going back in-person just yet.

“My professors, most of them took a poll of the class,” student Layal Alashmoni said. “I don’t even think it was the majority for staying online, but the professor understood that the circumstances for the people who wanted to stay online were a little bit more complicated. People who were still back home or people who were afraid of COVID.”