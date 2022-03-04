LA JOLLA, Calif. – A team of international scientists from UC San Diego recently released two extensive papers on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that caused COVID-19 and turned the world upside down for more than two years.

After an exhaustive investigation, the bioinformatics team identified the origins of the virus started at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, said Jonathan Pekar, a doctoral student studying at UCSD.

“Time and time again, no matter which way we looked at them, it centered on the market,” Pekar said. “Not only did they center on the market, it kind of looks like when you throw a pebble and then you have concentric circles going outward. It kind of looks like that where you start right there and then it slowly spreads out.”

The papers reported two separate primary infections from two separate animals handled at the wet market. Pekar said that casts further doubts on the theory of a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The team identified the geography of the virus and the transmission between animals and humans throughout the pandemic.

“Humans gave minks SARS-CoV-2 and then minks gave it back to humans repeatedly,” Pekar said.

The papers are preliminary and have yet to be peer-reviewed, but the team says they welcome the peer review process.

“I’m extraordinarily certain in it because it’s constant with what’s happened before and since,” he said.

The research teams say there’s no specific smoking gun in the two papers, but they feel it’s about as close as they’re ever going to get.

Click or tap here to explore the team’s research.