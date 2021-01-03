UCSD installs COVID-19 test kit vending machines

SAN DIEGO — Students and staff at UC San Diego can now get COVID-19 test kits at vending machines on campus.

The university announced in early December that 20 vending machines containing COVID-19 test kits were coming to campus as part of its “Return to Learn” program. UCSD has ramped up symptomatic and asymptomatic testing efforts with the goal of quickly identifying and containing any outbreaks.

UCSD said the machines will also offer PPE, including masks students can access by swiping their student IDs. About half of the machines were up and running as of Saturday, according to a list from the university.

Students and employees are required to return the samples gathered with the test kit to drop boxes next to the vending machines within 72 hours. Learn more about self-administered testing on the university’s website.

Vending machine locations:

Muir College | Roots Restaurant

Seventh College | Next to the Parcel Center

Nuevo East (Porton) | Outdoor Gym Area

Price Center | First Floor Across from Burger King

Thurgood Marshall College (Lower) | TMC Residence Life Lobby

Warren College | Across from the Residence Life Office

Eleanor Roosevelt College | Next to the Laundry Room

Village at Pepper Canyon | Lodge

South Mesa | 9126 Laundry Room

One Miramar | Next to the Parcel Center

Central Mesa | Next to Laundry Room – Coming in winter 2021