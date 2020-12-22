UCSD Health receives first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Health received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The shipment of 5,500 doses comes one week after UCSD Health received its first 2,925 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Following guidance from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UCSD Health is first distributing the vaccine to health care workers at the greatest risk of being infected with the coronavirus. More than 9,000 staff members are included in this tier, including residents, fellows, trainees, nurses, doctors and technicians, among others.

UCSD Health hopes it will soon be able to vaccinate up to 500 team members per day, which will cover staff in the first tier in the next three weeks, according to a news release from the health system.

“With two vaccines in hand, we can redouble our efforts to provide protection from infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UCSD Health. “These are still early days, however. We must continue to mask, distance, wash our hands and follow all public health measures until everyone has been offered the chance to vaccinate and we have gained significant immunity. That day will come. This day is a big step toward it.”