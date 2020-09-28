UCSD aims to prevent COVID-19 outbreak as fall quarter begins

SAN DIEGO — Monday marks the start of fall quarter at UC San Diego, where a number of measures are being taken to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.

When classes begin Thursday, most will be held online, though the university is also offering a small percentage of courses in-person.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, all students, faculty and staff will complete and submit a self-screening form when they enter the classroom. Students will be required to get tested twice a month.

University officials said daily cleaning services have increased and a sanitation team has been established to clean high-touch surfaces. An in-house cleaning team will disinfect campus areas where a person has reported symptoms or has tested positive within the last 72 hours.

Monday is also the last day for students to move into on-campus housing.

As of last week, 65 students had tested positive for the virus.

San Diego State University has reported more than 1,000 cases of the virus since its fall semester started Aug. 24.