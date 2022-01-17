Tuesday is COVID-19 booster proof deadline at SDSU, Cal State San Marcos

SAN DIEGO – Tuesday marks the deadline for all students and staff at San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos to show proof of their COVID-19 booster shots.

But as with many industries, there are expected to be religious and medical exemptions among the campus communities.

To qualify, students at the universities must submit their reasoning online.

“They have it all set up,” SDSU student Joshua Bantau said. “It’s really easy and they’ve been really accommodating with people who have other reasons that they can’t.”

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in San Diego County, both universities announced intentions to temporarily shift learning to an online-only format to open new semesters. At San Diego State, the first two weeks of most classes begin Wednesday. Students and staff are anticipating returning to in-person learning Feb. 7.

Cal State San Marcos intends to shift to online learning for two weeks starting Jan. 24, the university said.

Most students who spoke to FOX 5 Monday said they want to return to the classroom as soon as possible.

“I’m taking sign language, and so how am I going to be taking sign language over Zoom?,” SDSU student Addie Duryee said.

“It’s kind of confusing because I know basketball games are still going on and like the library’s open, the gyms open,” SDSU student Mieke Turangan said. “So yeah, I’m not sure how effective it is.”