TSA tweaks safety protocols to protect health of holiday travelers

SAN DIEGO – The CDC is urging Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, but officials at San Diego International Airport are still anticipating a busier-than-usual day.

They’re doing what they can to make sure everyone stays safe, and that includes some new accommodations. For the first time since 9/11, TSA will allow passengers to bring a 12-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer through security.

“Absolutely, since 2006 when the liquid restriction went into place because we needed to make sure explosives weren’t on the plane,” said Lorie Dankers, a spokesperson for TSA in California. “This is an extraordinary circumstance, that’s why we are allowing it.”

There will also be new TSA screening procedures. “We’re using technology to help protect our travelers and our employees,” Dankers said.

It starts with identification scanners where passengers can slide their driver’s licenses through instead of handing it to a TSA agent. Additionally, 80 airports around the country will have CT scanners that will be able to provide a much more detailed view of luggage so that agents don’t have to do bag checks with their hands.

All of these measures aim to keep security hands-free and prevent spread.