Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House hours after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and before being flown to a military hospital.

A person familiar with Trump’s condition confirmed that Trump was given oxygen at the White House, after the president’s physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, sidestepped the question at a press briefing Saturday. Conley said Trump was not administered oxygen on Thursday or since he has been a patient at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Check back for updates on this developing story.