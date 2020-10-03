Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House hours after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and before being flown to a military hospital.
A person familiar with Trump’s condition confirmed that Trump was given oxygen at the White House, after the president’s physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, sidestepped the question at a press briefing Saturday. Conley said Trump was not administered oxygen on Thursday or since he has been a patient at Walter Reed Medical Center.
