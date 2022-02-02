Travel nurses recognized for helping local hospitals

SAN DIEGO — Hospitals struggling with the pandemic have been leaning heavily on the help of travel nurses, and the City of San Diego is honoring nurses who leave their homes to help San Diegans in need.

Travel nurse Mercy Stevenson works at Rady Children’s Hospital. She left her home in Michigan to travel to San Diego so she could help hospitals during a time she is needed most.

It isn’t your typical family on a vacation. The Stevensons packed up their lives and belongings into an RV to help patients in need.

“The biggest challenge we’re seeing is just the increase in patients,” Stevenson told FOX 5. “Not only are we taking care of an increased number of COVID patients, we’re taking care of patients who would come in a normal basis so we have been doubling our numbers.”

Hospitals across the country are struggling due to the pandemic. That’s why Stevenson, her daughter Haley Rose and her husband Damion decided to hit the road to support her work as an Aya Healthcare travel nurse.

“Staff are getting really burnt out of having more of a patient load than they’re used to, so as travel nurses we come in and short-term provide support for those nurses,” Stevenson said.

She says it comes with a lot of sacrifices but ones her family is willing to make.

“The biggest thing with travel nursing is giving up the life that we have at home,” Stevenson said. “It was a huge decision for me and my husband and my daughter to come out here, and here we gave up our family basically to travel and help these hospitals when they’re in most need.”

Councilmember Chris Cate recognized Mercy and all travel nurses working in San Diego.

“I’m honored to celebrate and acknowledge all travel nurses today and every day,” Cate said. “Our healthcare workers go above and beyond to protect the health of our families and neighbors. Travel nurses have made incredible sacrifices in recent years to be where they are most needed.”

Mercy’s contract in San Diego is up in March then her family is ready to help even more patients across the country.

“Us nurses, we love taking care of you and there’s a reason why every single nurse got into this field,” Stevenson said. “We love taking care of families and during these times, just be patient with us and that way we can provide the best care for you.”

Aya Healthcare employs 40,000 travel nurses across the United States.