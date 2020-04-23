Tickets for going over 100 mph up nearly 90% during stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less traffic is a silver-lining for Californians during the coronavirus stay-at-home order, but officials say it’s causing a new problem: people are driving way, way too fast.

Tickets for speeding in excess of 100 mph are up 87% across the state, according to data released by Caltrans and California Highway Patrol. The surge in speeding coincides directly with a decrease in traffic — officials say they are only seeing about one-third the number of cars on the road since residents were asked to stay home for anything non-essential.

“Fewer cars on the road doesn’t give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit,” Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said. “Driving at a safe speed when you must go out is one way to keep you and your family safe during this pandemic.”

And it’s not just the speeding driver and fellow motorists who are endangered. “Viewing less congested roads as an invitation to drive dangerously jeopardizes the safety of construction and maintenance crews who are working to maintain reliable access to our highways when people need it most,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said.

Drivers in San Diego and across the state can expect to see a new PSA targeting the behavior, with electronic highway signs reading: “If you must travel, do not speed” and “Keep essential workers safe, do not speed.”