Thousands of walk-up vaccines available through Sharp

SAN DIEGO — Sharp HealthCare says it has thousands of slots available this week at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Appointments aren’t necessary and eligible residents can visit any Sharp site to get the vaccine.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Bay Superstation (Chula Vista)

Grossmont Center (La Mesa)

CSU San Marcos (San Marcos)

Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coronado Community Center (Coronado)

County health officials reported 186 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday, increasing the cumulative totals to 276,878 cases and 3,713 deaths.

Hospitalizations among people diagnosed with COVID-19 increased by 18 from Monday’s figures to 156 people. Of those, 42 are in intensive care units, two from Monday’s report. There are 59 staffed, available ICU beds in the county.

A total of 3,086,545 doses of coronavirus vaccines have arrived in the county, with 2,847,132 administered.

A total of 1,508,825 people have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 74.8% toward reaching the county’s goal of vaccinating 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

A total of 1,096,519 — or 54.4% of the county’s goal — of the 16 or older age cohort are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, told supervisors Tuesday that 83% of county residents 65 or older have gotten as least one dose of the vaccine.

Of 6,424 tests reported Tuesday, 3% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 1.5%.