Sycuan Casino Resort won’t allow certain face coverings

EL CAJON, Calif. — Sycuan Casino Resort announced that starting Friday, it will no longer allow guests to wear face coverings with vents or valves, bandanas or neck gaiters.

The change will take effect at 7 a.m., according to the casino’s website.

The casino said these types of coverings allow unfiltered exhaled air to escape. Guests on the property are required to wear approved face coverings at all times, except when eating, drinking or smoking in designated areas.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend using masks with exhalation valves or vents because it says they allow exhaled air to be expelled through holes in the material, which can result in the spread of droplets.

The County of San Diego considers bandanas and gaiters to be acceptable face coverings.

FACE COVERING UPDATE: Effective tomorrow (8/14) at 7AM, bandanas, gaiters & masks with valves are no longer allowed as viable face covering options (➡️swipe to see more). Please make sure to have an approved face covering on your next visit with us! Read: https://t.co/vl4dgXzIbT pic.twitter.com/xwFExlmvaS — Sycuan Casino Resort 🎰 (@SycuanCasino) August 14, 2020