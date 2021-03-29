Supply shortage causes 3-day closure of Del Mar vaccination site

Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health CEO, inoculated Christian Dollahon, 66 from Oceanside with the Pfizer vaccine at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Del Mar, Calf. On Friday, Scripps officially opened their new drive-thru site at Del Mar Fairgrounds. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

SAN DIEGO — The vaccination super station in Del Mar will be closed for three days in the coming week because of supply shortages.

Scripps Health runs the site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A spokesperson said the super station will be closed on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday because of a low number of COVID-19 vaccines delivered last week.

Patients with appointments should see them rescheduled automatically through MyTurn, according to Scripps.

The Del Mar super vaccination site has seen several closures since it opened in mid-February. It was closed this weekend because of shortages in vaccine supply.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said San Diego County has the ability to administer 35,000 vaccines each day. Limited doses mean the actual number being injected is around 12,000 per day.

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency on Sunday reported 885,647 people comprising of 32.9% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 537,245 people, or 20% of San Diegans, have been fully vaccinated.

Californians age 50 and older can sign up for an appointment for the vaccine beginning April 1 and anyone age 16 and up can do so on April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.