Supply causes days-long closure of Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccine site

Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health CEO, inoculated Christian Dollahon, 66 from Oceanside with the Pfizer vaccine at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Del Mar, Calf. On Friday, Scripps officially opened their new drive-thru site at Del Mar Fairgrounds. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

DEL MAR, Calif. — The vaccination super station at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be closed for several days this week because of issues with vaccine supply.

Scripps Health runs the site and said it will be closed Wednesday, April 14 and Friday through Sunday, April 16-18. Patients who have appointments scheduled on those dates should be rescheduled automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.

The closures come after a low number of COVID-19 vaccine doses were delivered to Scripps Health last week.

San Diego County health leaders are offering no-appointment vaccines at two sites early this week. Hundreds of Pfizer vaccines will be available at the Border View YMCA on Monday and Tuesday and the Mountain View Educational Cultural Complex on Tuesday.