Summoned jurors asked not to come to San Diego courts

SAN DIEGO — People who were summoned as jurors this week are now being asked not to come to the courthouse as the county takes measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The San Diego Superior Court said any summoned jurors for the week of March 16 through 19 should stay away from the courthouse.

However, jurors currently sitting or deliberating on a trial were still asked to report to their courtroom.

The San Diego Superior Court is asking all SUMMONED jurors for the week of March 14-19 not to come to the courthouse. Those jurors sitting on current trials or deliberating on a trial, please report to your courtroom. https://t.co/304qHEjC3F pic.twitter.com/sgzYobu0Zs — SD Superior Court (@SDSuperiorCourt) March 16, 2020

“Our community’s health is important to us all and while we had COVID-19 procedures in place to provide enough social distancing for summoned jurors in our jury services room, having a jury pool of 50 people will not provide us with enough people for fair trials,” Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne said in a news release.

“The Court is asking all those who are currently seated on a trial or in deliberations to report to the courtroom for further guidance from the judge. As for summoned jurors after March 19, the court is asking people to monitor its website and Twitter account for more information.”