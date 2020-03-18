Students at USD, SDSU asked to move out of dorms immediately

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Most students at University of San Diego and San Diego State University will move out of their dorms Wednesday after each school accelerated their timeline for getting all kids off campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego State University students were sent an email Tuesday morning stating the university had plans to "expedite move-out plans for students this week."

The university said that students living on campus are being asked to make arrangements to move out immediately. Most students should be out by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Exceptions include students who can't go home, those without a home to return to and those with known health and safety risks.

University of San Diego had originally asked residential students to move by March 22, but sent a memo Tuesday advising that all students should move out of their dorms by late Wednesday.

San Diego Community College District colleges, including City, Mesa and Miramar colleges, have officially closed their campuses.

Remote operations for the schools begins March 23.