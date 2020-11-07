Storm brings new challenges for businesses operating outdoors

SAN DIEGO – Restaurant managers says they’ve never seen anything like it before in San Diego.

“A heater shortage, yeah,” said Michael Quinn, manager at The Station Tavern, with a touch of disbelief. “Normally, we have heaters over there; but right now, the company that we use is backlogged on heaters for about 5 or 6 weeks.”

The shortage comes as a result of restaurants being forced to operate mostly outdoors. As colder weather starts to roll into San Diego, those restaurants are looking to portable heaters to keep customers warm and tables full. To top it off, the county could slip into the purple category starting next week, which would force all customers to eat outside.

Quinn is worried they simply won’t. “They’ll ask if we have heaters, and then they’ll probably go somewhere else,” he told FOX 5.

“You know, I guess it depends on how long I’ve been cooped up,” customer Kate Witt said of bad weather making her skip a trip to the restaurant. “Especially in the year 2020, it’s got to be a torrential downpour to keep me away.”