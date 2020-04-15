Calif. ups staffing, hours for office overwhelmed by unemployment claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The state knows that many people who need unemployment insurance haven’t been able to get help with their claims, but stepped-up staffing and hours will help make sure everyone gets their benefits, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The Employment Development Department, which manages unemployment insurance claims in the state, has seen an “unprecedented” number of calls in recent weeks, Newsom said. An estimated 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment.

To address that surge — and mounting frustration from people still waiting to complete the process — Newsom has signed an executive order extending EDD’s call center hours from 8 a.m to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The governor said there are also an additional 1,340 state employees being trained and redirected to the office to help process requests.

Newsom said in most cases, checks are available retroactively, meaning that when a person finally does successfully get through, they can receive back-payments for the weeks leading up to their application if they can prove they were already affected at that time.

And the governor defended the efforts of workers in the department, noting that hundreds of them refused to take Easter Sunday off, and instead worked on the holiday, processing 200,000 applications in that day alone. “If you ever have any doubt about the value of public employees, I hope you’ll consider (that),” Newsom said.

If you haven’t filed yet and you need to, check out our guide to applying for unemployment insurance.

The governor also said help was on the way for self-employed people and independent contractors hurt by the virus’ economic fallout. The money will be distributed from the federal government’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance measure in the recently passed economic relief bill.

The system will be up and running within about two weeks and checks will be available shortly after, Julie Su, the state’s labor secretary, said. Read more about the PUA program here.