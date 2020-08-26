State signs deal to more than double COVID-19 testing capacity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state has signed a contract worth up to $1.4 billion with a company that will more than double the state’s daily coronavirus testing capacity.

Right now, California averages about 100,000 tests per day, with the state paying $100 per test and results taking between five and seven business days.

Newsom said the state’s new contract with Massachusetts-based PerkinElmer will increase the state’s testing capacity to 250,000 per day by March 1 with each test costing about $31. Results would come within two days.

The contract will initially cost the state $100 million, with a maximum amount of $1.4 billion.