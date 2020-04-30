State introduces site for essential workers who need child care

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a new website Thursday for essential workers looking for child care options while schools remain closed.

The site, MyChildCare.ca.gov, features a map that users can search for child care in their immediate area. It provides contact information, hours and other important details about services that are currently operating, officials said.

You can read the state’s FAQ, learn how to register your own child care service, and find more details on California’s COVID-19 website.

For general child care questions, call 1-800-KIDS-793 for answers in both English and Spanish.