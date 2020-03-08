State announces guidelines for schools, events to prevent spread of coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — The governor’s office released new guidelines Saturday for schools, universities and large events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The guidelines called for large event planners in counties where there is evidence of community transmission to anticipate the need to cancel or postpone.

The news came as CRSSD Festival took place over the weekend in Waterfront Park downtown.

Attendees said they were prepared but not afraid. “I’m not that worried. We brought hand sanitizer, we brought wipes,” one woman said.

Another attendee shared a similar sentiment, saying, “Just wash your hands and invest in some Purel.”

The guidelines for schools and universities in counties where there is evidence of community transmission called for the exclusion of students, faculty or staff who have traveled to a high-risk area identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the last 14 days, and to immediately send home anyone who has a fever or respiratory infection.

California Governor Gavin Newsom noted the potential economic impact some communities may face. “It’s a question of when — not if — some California public schools will face closure because of COVID-19,” Newsom said. “School districts must prepare for these scenarios so that parents and children can plan for what would happen if their local school faced closure.”