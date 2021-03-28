Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free

SAN DIEGO — Staples and Office Depot want to help you prove your COVID-19 vaccination status.

Millions of Americans who have been vaccinated are carrying around paper cards as their only proof. Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free.

Protect your proof of vaccination. Get a coupon for a FREE lamination of your completed COVID-19 vaccination card. Offer valid in-store only. Ends 7/25/21 — Office Depot (@officedepot) March 25, 2021

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency on Sunday reported 885,647 people comprising of 32.9% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 537,245 people, or 20% of San Diegans, have been fully vaccinated.

Everyone in California age 50 and older can sign up for an appointment for the vaccine beginning April 1 and anyone age 16 and up can do so on April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Office Depot’s offer to laminate your vaccination card ends in July and is only available in stores. A Staples spokesperson told CNN there’s no end date for their program.

Experts say to avoid sharing your COVID-19 vaccination card online and on social media to avoid identity theft and fraud.