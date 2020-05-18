Stadium testing site opens as county races toward milestone

SAN DIEGO — More COVID-19 testing sites will open around San Diego County this week, including at SDCCU Stadium, as officials race toward an important milestone for reopening the region.

Testing at the stadium in Mission Valley is appointment-only, and people who use the service will stay in their vehicles, the county said. The site can test up to 180 people each day and will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment for the stadium site, county residents can call 2-1-1.

Health officials say 4,363 people were tested in the region Sunday, and 174 of them — about 4% — were positive, new cases. On Saturday, just over 4,500 people were screened for the virus.

Those numbers suggest the county is nearing its goal of testing 5,200 people each day, an important threshold for proving the region can closely monitor the virus as officials further loosen the stay-at-home order. Just one week ago, the county was testing about 3,300 people per day.

State-run, walk-up test sites are also opening this week at the Tubman-Chavez Center in the Chollas View area, and the San Diego County Assessor Office in El Cajon.

Those site open Tuesday, May 19, and join other state sites already operating in Escondido and Chula Vista, the county said. To make appointments for any of those locations, click here or call 888-634-1123.

Learn more about the county’s coronavirus testing initiative here.