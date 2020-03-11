Southwestern College to transition to online classes next week

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Southwestern College will transition to online classes for the duration of next week due to coronavirus concerns.

The online courses will be held March 16 through 20, Superintendent/President Kindred Murillo wrote in an announcement released Tuesday evening. Face-to-face classes are slated to resume March 30, following Spring Break.

Athletic events will be held without spectators, and large public events at the college’s campuses in Chula Vista, National City, San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Coronado will be canceled.

