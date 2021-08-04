Southwestern College to require vaccination for students, staff this fall

SAN DIEGO — Southwestern College is requiring its employees and students to be vaccinated in order to take advantage of in-person instruction and services for the fall 2021 semester.

The college made the announcement Wednesday, saying masks will also be required in all indoor buildings and facilities. Students must have at least one vaccine dose before classes start on Aug. 23 and employees must have at least one dose prior to the Aug. 16 return-to-work date and their second dose scheduled.

The college plans to offer vaccine clinics at the Chula Vista campus the first two weeks of the fall semester in partnership with San Ysidro Health. Members of the campus community can get vaccinated beforehand by visiting the city website or by consulting their healthcare provider.

Southwestern College is among colleges, universities and other institutions across the nation requiring vaccines and masks.

The update to the college’s health guidelines comes after leadership surveyed students and employees and looked at local data including the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

“These health and safety measures are critical steps to beating the COVID-19 pandemic and safely returning to Southwestern College,” Dr. Mark Sanchez, Southwestern College’s superintendent and president said.

