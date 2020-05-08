Staff uses bills hung over bar to feed families in need

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A South Bay bar has taken down an iconic part of their pub decor — in the name of a worthy cause.

Customers have been attaching dollar bills to the palapa over the bar at Ye Olde Plank Inn for years, a quirky tradition at the Imperial Beach haunt.

“Now it is time to pay it forward,” staff said this week, as they cleared off every last bill and used the money to fund a food distribution event at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn have left many families hungry.

The bar at Ye Olde Plank Inn before COVID-19, under a canopy of dollar bills attached by customers over the years.

Now the bills are gone — but the cash went toward food for families in need. (Photos: Ye Olde Plank Inn)

The bills accounted for more than $2,500, according to staff, and the bar kicked in an additional $1,500 for the event.



Local families in need were invited to visit the bar on Friday, May 8 starting at 9 a.m., where volunteers arranged 200 bags of food.



“Thank you to our loyal customers for the outstanding support over the years and allowing the Ye Olde Plank Inn to pay it forward,” organizers wrote.

The bar also thanked the Imperial Beach Grocery Outlet for helping.