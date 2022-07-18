SAN DIEGO — Masking up is ramping up again across the county as several school districts and military installations are now requiring people to wear a mask.

San Diego Unified School District indoor mask mandate started Monday.

“I got my mask ready to go,” resident Andrea Puente Catan said.

The policy currently applies to summer school and programs, but not every parent is on board.

“The fact of the matter is kids are at minimal risk. Many of these kids have been vaccinated and the cloth masking has been shown repeatedly to not work,” San Diego Unified School Board Candidate Becca Williams said.

Parents rallied outside the school district against the policy. Williams disagrees so much she plans to run for the school district board.

“So I ask humbly for votes and support of San Diegans to be that representative,” Williams said.

Sweetwater Union High School District also announced unvaccinated students and staff must wear masks indoors. Its classes will resume on July 20.

“Hospitalizations are up and the contagiousness of this new strain is up. I think it is ok,” Catan said.

Military installations across San Diego are now requiring masks. The Department of Defense policy says mask wearing is mandatory at all installations when the community level is “high.”

“Hospitalizations are up so you just have to think about that and not about you, but about others,” Catan said.

If conditions don’t improve, Los Angeles County will likely impose a mask mandate once again by the end of the month. Meanwhile, San Diego County health officials say they are not requiring masks but recommending wearing masks indoors.