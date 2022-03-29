SAN DIEGO – After the CDC and FDA approved a fourth COVID shot for older Americans, many health officials say that they were surprised by the move.

The health agencies on Tuesday recommended a follow-up booster shot for Americans 50-years-of-age and older, saying that the booster will help boost antibodies as a new variant spreads across the United States.

Fox 5’s Jaime Chambers spoke with one healthcare professional in the area who says they have yet to receive the thumbs-up to start administering doses.

“Someone who is otherwise healthy, there is no urgency. But someone who is in that 65 and older range or someone who is at high risk of becoming severely ill because of COVID, you should think about getting your next dose,” said Doctor Abbie Oluldae at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Center. “The newest recommendations haven’t made it to health clinics, but that is expected to change in the next day or two.”

“The best way to think about this is that it is more so as a protective measure,” said Dr. Olulade.

The recommendation came after health officials in the U.S. examined an Israeli study that showed a healthy boost in efficacy to people over 50 who received the fourth dose.