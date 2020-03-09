SoCal restaurant chain takes customers’ temperatures before they can dine

Coronavirus

by: Megan Telles, KTLA

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) -- A Southern California Chinese restaurant chain has taken extra precautionary measures to ward off the novel coronavirus: offering a 5% discount for to-go orders and even taking the temperatures of those who wish to dine inside the restaurant.

Sichuan Impression, which has locations in Alhambra, Tustin and West Los Angeles, announced the move on Instagram on Jan. 26— more than a month before Washington state reported the first coronavirus death in the U.S., KTLA reports.

The restaurant said it had been watching the developments on the novel coronavirus in China.

View this post on Instagram

Notice to Prevent and Control Wuhan New Coronavirus (nCoV) Our dearest friends of Sichuan Impression, After a Washington state resident was diagnosed with the new coronavirus infection, a second US case was confirmed in Chicago on the 24th. On the same day, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a top-level tourist warning for the outbreak in Hubei, China, recommending planned travelers to cancel any unnecessary trips to the area. (from BBC NEWS) As a Chinese restaurant rooted in Los Angeles that aims at thriving the traditional Chinese culinary culture, Sichuan Impression also pays close attention to the development of this new epidemic. According to the news, infections are rapidly spreading across China. We at Sichuan Impression respect and enjoy having our guests who come from all corners of the world. Offering you a healthy and safe dinning environment is also upheld as our top priority. After taking careful consideration, we wish to adopt the following prevention and control measures and we sincerely ask for the cooperation from each and every guest: 1. We will use infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of each guest who comes to dine; 2. If any abnormal symptom, such as fever, is identified, we will immediately assist to contact the nearest medical service; 3. If you refuse to cooperate with the temperature measurement, we have to regretfully deny the service to you for the time being; 4. We encourage everyone to order “to-go” for the time being, and will offer 5% off discount for the entire order. It has been 6 years since Sichuan Impression opened, and to treat everyone who comes to dine equally has always been our basic principle. We are grateful for your cooperation during this extraordinary period. Sichuan Impression January 26,2020 #sichuanimpression #锦城里

A post shared by Sichuan Impression (@sichuan_impression_) on

"If any abnormal symptom, such as fever, is identified, we will immediately assist to contact the nearest medical service," the Instagram post read. "If you refuse to cooperate with the temperature measurement, we have to regretfully deny the service to you for the time being."

“We have family in China, so we understand the importance of doing everything we can to protect both our customers and our workers,” co-owner Kelly Xiao told the Orange County Register in a story published Saturday.

In addition to temperature tests on diners, workers also undergo "brief physicals" twice a day, the paper reported.

Both Orange and Los Angeles counties have declared local states of emergency in an effort to make necessary resources to prevent the spread of the virus accessible, but have also advised the public not to panic. They emphasized the effectiveness of hand washing and staying at home when sick.

Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the measures taken by Sichuan Impression.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News