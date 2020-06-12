Watch Now
FOX 5 Morning News

SoCal casino manager tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — A manager at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Southern California has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Press-Enterprise of Riverside reports Friday that the manager doesn’t have symptoms or contact with the general public and has been told not to report to work until medically cleared to do so. Another 11 employees who interacted with the manager are being tested for the virus and are also staying away from work for now.

The casino reopened in late May with required masks and temperature checks. 

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News