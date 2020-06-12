SoCal casino manager tests positive for COVID-19

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — A manager at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Southern California has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Press-Enterprise of Riverside reports Friday that the manager doesn’t have symptoms or contact with the general public and has been told not to report to work until medically cleared to do so. Another 11 employees who interacted with the manager are being tested for the virus and are also staying away from work for now.

The casino reopened in late May with required masks and temperature checks.