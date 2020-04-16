Small Business Solutions: Cravory, Loaf Bar and MMA Academy

SAN DIEGO — Small businesses across San Diego County are being forced to adapt to a new way of serving customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each week, we’ll highlight a few in our segment Small Business Solutions. This week:

Cravory has been delivering cookies to healthcare workers and hospitals around San Diego to say thank you. They still have all of their cookies available to order for pickup or delivery nationwide. They also have new gift baskets and a cookie decorating kit that comes complete with frosting a sprinkles.

Loaf Bar, which is run by a local mom who started her business from home a few years ago with specialty breads for the holidays, is now creating “quarantine cookies” and a brunch bundle to deliver to loved ones that you can’t enjoy quality time with. She’s delivering throughout the San Diego area.



And MMA academy: they specialize in teaching Krav Maga, fitness and self-defense classes. They’re still offering children’s classes, a daily fitness class and self-defense lessons. The owner says he’s changed up the look of his studio to go completely virtual, and members are still enjoying the at-home videos and workouts.

Watch Heather Lake’s interview with the businesses above.