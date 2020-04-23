Small Business Solutions: Coast Catering, Stretch Labs and Home Euphoria

SAN DIEGO — Small businesses across San Diego County are being forced to adapt to a new way of serving customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each week, we’ll highlight a few in our segment Small Business Solutions. This week:

Coast Catering in Escondido would usually be catering for large events and weddings right now, but with all those canceled they are keeping their chefs working by creating meal prep kits for families. They’ve also teamed up with other local vendors to create a “drive thru date night” series that takes place on Tuesday and Friday nights.

Learn more here.

StretchLab in Solana Beach (with more locations set to open in San Diego) is typically a one-on-one studio for deep stretching and mobility work. Now they have a virtual 30-day stretch challenge and a new online membership that includes private consultations as well as group stretching sessions and access to a variety fitness classes.

Visit them online by clicking here.

Home Euphoria, which sells cheese boards, wine glasses and home goods both online and in retail shops, has lost as much as 40% of its sales. The couple that owns the company was set to get married in June, and now that they’ve canceled their plans, the bride-to-be decided to give away one of her wedding dress in a social media contest. The couple says they wanted to do something fun to connect with customers — and it just felt like the right thing to do.

Learn more here.