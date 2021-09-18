Slight bump in hospitalizations as county reports 733 new cases of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 733 new COVID-19 infections and four additional deaths Saturday, and the county also saw a slight increase in coronavirus-related hospital admissions.

Saturday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 348,850 cases and 4,006 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals increased from 460 on Friday to 471, with 158 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

A total of 20,847 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 4.0%.

According to the county Health and Human Services Agency COVID-19 Watch report released Wednesday, since March 1, more than 96% of hospitalizations — 2,150 — and nearly 89% of deaths — 208 — have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. The report, which covers data through Sept. 11, shows that 75 fully vaccinated San Diegans have required hospitalization and 26 have died.

Furthermore, 81.3% — or 65,635 — of the COVID-19 cases in that time frame have occurred in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated compared to 18.7% — or 15,138 — cases in people who were fully vaccinated.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 33.6 overall, 13.9 for fully vaccinated people and 59.3 for those not fully vaccinated.

Nearly 4.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with around 2.5 million — or 87.1% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.16 million, or around 77.2% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus- sd.com/vaccine.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.