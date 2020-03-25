Sharp Rees-Stealy to temporarily close 3 clinics

SAN DIEGO — Sharp Rees-Stealy will temporarily close three of its clinics, the medical group announced Tuesday.

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa West and Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma will be temporarily closed beginning Thursday morning. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula VIsta, with the exception of occupational medicine, pharmacy and urgent care, will close Friday morning.

“The temporary closures of these clinics will allow the medical group to conserve and consolidate precious supplies including personal protective equipment and allow the group to allocate vital cleaning resources to other sites,” the statement read.