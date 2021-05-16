Several Rock Church employees test positive for COVID-19, Sunday services impacted

SAN DIEGO – Several positive COVID-19 cases among employees at the Rock Church prompted church officials to limit Sunday services for this weekend, and next weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, the church announced that it recently learned 15 employees had tested positive for coronavirus across its five campuses. The church said it is helping those workers get the care they need, and the affected employees are self-quarantining.

In light of the outbreak, the church said it would be limiting its in-person Sunday services to only its Point Loma and microsite locations on May 16 and May 23.

Anyone who still wants to worship with the church can do so online, on the its website, or its Facebook and YouTube pages.

In order to limit the spread of the virus, Rock Church facilities will be undergoing a through cleaning and disinfection multiple times throughout the week, the church said.