Several dozen virus cases occurred on USC’s fraternity row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak occurred this summer on a street near the University of Southern California where many fraternities are located.

The Los Angeles Times reports USC detected about 40 cases of people living on 28th Street who tested positive for COVID-19.

University student health officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman says a significant number were associated with four fraternity houses but it wasn’t clear that the infections involved fraternity members, who often lease out rooms during summer.

The outbreak is now mostly over, with no new cases for the last week or so.

USC plans mostly online learning for the 2020-21 semester.