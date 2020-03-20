Second SDSU study abroad student tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — A second San Diego State University student who recently returned home from studying abroad has tested positive for coronavirus, the university announced Thursday.

The student studied abroad in Spain and returned directly to their home outside of San Diego County, SDSU President Adela de la Torre said in a statement. The student, who is self-isolating at home, has had no direct in-person contact with anyone in the San Diego region or the SDSU campus.

Last week, the university announced that a student who had recently returned from studying abroad in Italy tested positive for the virus.

The university said the two students, who did not study together, are both recovering.

“While the student did not come to campus, we are sharing this message to provide transparent awareness that SDSU is aware of the case and working directly with public health authorities and also offering support to the student.”