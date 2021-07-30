SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland to recommend guests wear masks indoors

SAN DIEGO — Two of San Diego County’s most notable tourist attractions are aligning with CDC and county guidance recommending that masks be worn indoors by all regardless of vaccination status.

The guidance at SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking in the county and as fears persist about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. It has led government officials, businesses and health care groups to call for vaccination mandates as well as some municipalities reinstating recommendations on masks to mitigate the spread.

Officials at Legoland are mandating that all staff wear masks indoors, spokesperson Jake Gonzales said in an email to FOX 5.

“LEGOLAND California Resort remains committed to making our guests feel safe to play by maintaining intense daily cleaning procedures, offering contactless payment and providing more than 200 hand sanitizing stations across the Resort,” Gonzales said.

Elsewhere, salaried and non-union hourly employees with The Walt Disney Company, including those who work at Disneyland California Resort in Anaheim, are being required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a Friday news release. The company said all employees who aren’t already vaccinated have 60 days to do so and those working at home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning.

All guests at the company’s U.S. theme parks also are required to wear masks in indoor settings.

“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees,” the company’s statement shows.

In San Diego County, a total of 1,273 COVID-19 infections were reported Thursday, marking the highest daily total recorded since February. Up until this week, the county aligned its guidance on indoor facial coverings with the CDC and the California Department of Public Health, which only were a requirement for unvaccinated people and for vaccinated people in select settings, such as in schools and public transit.

As of Wednesday, state public health officials updated that guidance after the CDC did the same, recommending universal masking indoors in communities statewide.

“To achieve universal masking in indoor public settings, we are recommending that fully vaccinated people also mask in indoor public settings across California,” the state health department explained in an update to their online recommendations. “This adds an extra precautionary measure for all to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, especially in communities currently seeing the highest transmission rates. Local health jurisdictions may be more restrictive than this guidance.”